New Delhi: Indian cricket team celebrated MS Dhoni’s birthday on 7th July and they will cherish Sourav Ganguly’s 49th birthday today on 8th July. Ganguly, the former Indian captain, is currently serving as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of the best Indian captains as he took Indian cricket to new heights with his aggressive leadership. Ganguly was known to take the bull by its horns and the Indian team flourished under his captaincy. India’s record in overseas conditions improved manifold under the leadership of the former skipper.

In fact, Ganguly took over the captaincy reins at a turmoil situation in Indian cricket as there were allegations of match-fixing. However, Ganguly was able to turn the tables and led the team from the front as well as with aplomb.

On the other hand, Ganguly took India to a famous 2-1 Test series win against the Australian juggernauts in 2001. India also made it to the final of the 2003 World Cup under Ganguly’s captaincy but could not cross the final hurdle against Australia. Furthermore, India did well in the foreign conditions and they were able to grow in confidence.

Players like Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, grew in stature as Ganguly went on to invest in him. Indian cricket was able to get the reward as most of these players went on to play for the national team for a long time.

Here is how the Cricket fraternity wished Sourav Ganguly on his birthday.

When Dada led you on to the field, you somehow felt taller. Happy Birthday to the captain who patted your back when you did well and put a hand around your shoulder when you didn’t. #DadaBornleader @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/FVRaHySnFI Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 7, 2021

Many many Happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 DADA🙏🎂🏏 I am fortunate enough that I have got your guidance and have grown up following you 🙏🤝🏏😀 #SouravGangulyBirthday @BCCI @CabCricket pic.twitter.com/gwECVZ34V2 Laxmi Ratan Shukla (@Lshukla6) July 8, 2021