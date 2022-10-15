‘At Least Women Are Making Us Proud’- Cricketers, Fans React As India Clinch Asia Cup

Sylhet: Indian Fans and cricketers are elated as the Indian women’s cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to win the Women’s Asia Cup for the seventh time in history. Smriti Mandhana scored 51 not out and took her team to victory with a six in the final match at Sylhet.

Renuka Singh won the ‘Player Of The Match’ award, while Deepti Sharma got the ‘Player Of The Series’ award for terrific performance in the tournament. India had no problems while chasing a target of 66 runs in 20 Overs. They only took 8.3 Overs to win the final. Earlier, The Indian bowlers started the match on a bright note. They took early wickets and in the end, Sri Lanka could only manage to score 65 runs in 20 Overs.

After the victory, many cricketers and fans congratulated the Indian women’s team on the trophy.

“What a dominating performance Congratulations to the Champion,” tweeted start Indian batter Surya Kumar Yadav.

See more reactions:

What a dominating performance? Congratulations to the ????????? ??? pic.twitter.com/b6ArZHIXZg Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) October 15, 2022

at least women r making us proud? kudos to our women’s team Pride Hindu (@DeraniJethani1) October 15, 2022

Congratulations to captain kaur and the whole team Yuvraj (@yuvraj2511) October 15, 2022

Our men openers should learn from Smriti how to bat at high strike rate.. lone (@_alulo) October 15, 2022

India women’s are the 2022 Asia cup T20 Champions ? Smriti mandhana finishes with a six and remain unbeaten 51* runs in just 25 balls pic.twitter.com/lcxsj3AA1S Ranjith (@Ranjith63536704) October 15, 2022

Chhoro ka badla chhoriyon ne liya ??? An_Indian?? (@Madhusmita_23) October 15, 2022