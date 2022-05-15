Cricketing World Reacts In Shock After Andrew Symonds Dies In Car Crash

Sydney: The cricketing world has reacted in shock at the death of charismatic former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, who was the sole passenger in the car crash just outside of Townsville in his home state of Queensland.

A host of former Australian team-mates and international cricketers took to social media to share their sympathies surrounding the loss of the 46-year-old Symonds.

Shikhar Dhawan tweeted:

Shocking news #AndrewSymonds! My condolences to his family and friends. May God bless his soul pic.twitter.com/6RBUQNwVcy Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 15, 2022

Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022

This is so devastating Roy was So much fun to be around Our Thoughts are with Symonds family #RIPRoy Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) May 14, 2022

Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy. Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) May 15, 2022

Look after yourself up there great man, I am , loved him so much and our thoughts are with the family at this time. Hug your loved ones xx #RIPRoy pic.twitter.com/1nWupFBqOK Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) May 15, 2022

Have had the privilege to work with some “big names” in the IPL,as well as a couple of “big characters “. Andrew Symmonds was a fierce competitor and generous teammate. Arguably the greatest all-round fielder ever, on top of his contribution with both bat n ball. #RIPRoy pic.twitter.com/fhDDDIRWD1 Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) May 15, 2022

Vale Andrew Symonds. We are shocked and saddened by the loss of the loveable Queenslander, who has tragically passed away at the age of 46. pic.twitter.com/ZAn8lllskK Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 15, 2022