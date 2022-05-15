Cricketing World Reacts In Shock After Andrew Symonds Dies In Car Crash

<strong>Sydney:</strong> The cricketing world has reacted in shock at the death of charismatic former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, who was the sole passenger in the car crash just outside of Townsville in his home state of Queensland. <p></p> <p></p>A host of former Australian team-mates and international cricketers took to social media to share their sympathies surrounding the loss of the 46-year-old Symonds. <p></p> <p></p>Shikhar Dhawan tweeted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Shocking news <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AndrewSymonds?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AndrewSymonds</a>! My condolences to his family and friends. May God bless his soul <a href="https://t.co/6RBUQNwVcy">pic.twitter.com/6RBUQNwVcy</a></p> <p></p> Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) <a href="https://twitter.com/SDhawan25/status/1525675538576068608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 15, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on &amp; off the field. Thoughts &amp; prayers with the family. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AndrewSymonds?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AndrewSymonds</a> <a href="https://t.co/QMZMCwLdZs">pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs</a></p> <p></p> Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) <a href="https://twitter.com/shoaib100mph/status/1525618165044064256?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 14, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This is so devastating <p></p>Roy was So much fun to be around <p></p>Our Thoughts are with Symonds family <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIPRoy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIPRoy</a></p> <p></p> Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) <a href="https://twitter.com/bowlologist/status/1525625591042519040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 14, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That's Roy.</p> <p></p> Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) <a href="https://twitter.com/gilly381/status/1525635035751059456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 15, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Look after yourself up there great man, I am , loved him so much and our thoughts are with the family at this time. Hug your loved ones xx <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIPRoy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIPRoy</a> <a href="https://t.co/1nWupFBqOK">pic.twitter.com/1nWupFBqOK</a></p> <p></p> Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) <a href="https://twitter.com/darren_lehmann/status/1525681769026301953?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 15, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Have had the privilege to work with some "big names" in the IPL,as well as a couple of "big characters ". Andrew Symmonds was a fierce competitor and generous teammate. Arguably the greatest all-round fielder ever, on top of his contribution with both bat n ball. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIPRoy?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIPRoy</a> <a href="https://t.co/fhDDDIRWD1">pic.twitter.com/fhDDDIRWD1</a></p> <p></p> Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) <a href="https://twitter.com/JontyRhodes8/status/1525685660837085184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 15, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Vale Andrew Symonds.</p> <p></p>We are shocked and saddened by the loss of the loveable Queenslander, who has tragically passed away at the age of 46. <a href="https://t.co/ZAn8lllskK">pic.twitter.com/ZAn8lllskK</a> <p></p> <p></p> Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) <a href="https://twitter.com/CricketAus/status/1525636697697812480?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 15, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news <a href="https://t.co/pBWEqVO6IY">pic.twitter.com/pBWEqVO6IY</a></p> <p></p> VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) <a href="https://twitter.com/VVSLaxman281/status/1525636532513939456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 15, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>