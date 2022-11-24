<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Portuguese skipper Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a two-match ban and a fine of 50,000, around 50 Lakh INR, for an old incident where the star striker smashed the phone of a young fan. <p></p> <p></p>Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after both parties mutually agreed to terminate his contract and a day later he has been dealt with another bad news as the football association handed him a two-match suspension. The ban, however, will be applicable when Ronaldo joins a new club and will not affect his FIFA World Cup campaign. <p></p> <p></p>"Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for two matches, fined 50,000 and warned as to his future conduct for a breach of FA rule E3," said a statement from English football's governing body. <p></p> <p></p>"The forward admitted that his conduct after the final whistle of the Premier League game between Manchester United FC and Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022 was improper. <p></p> <p></p>"An independent regulatory commission found that his conduct was both improper and violent during a subsequent hearing, and imposed these sanctions." <p></p> <p></p>As per reports, Ronaldo was upset when United lost to Everton away from home 0-1 in April 2022 and smashed the teenager's phone on his way out of the pitch. The young Everton fan reportedly suffered from autism and dyspraxia. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Portugal will open their FIFA World Cup game against Ghana on November 4. The Ronaldo-led side are placed in Group H alongside Ghana, Uruguay and South Africa. Their next match will be on November 29 against Uruguay followed by a match against South Korea on December 2.