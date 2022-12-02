Doha: Cristiano Ronaldo looked disappointed as his defensive error helped Korea Republic equalise against Portugal in a Group H game at the Education City stadium in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Portugal have already qualified for the round of 16.

Portugal took the lead in fifth minute thanks to a Ricardo Horta strike. However, the former Manchester United was at fault during the South Korean equaliser. Following a Korea Republic corner, Ronaldo surprisingly ducked out of a header.

The ball hit Ronaldo’s back before falling in front of Kim Young-gwon who stretched to tap in the equaliser for Korea past Portugal goalie Diogo Costa in the 36th minute. Besides, Ronaldo also missed a couple of chances that could have taken Portugal to a comfortable position in the game.

Among them, one was when he headed wide much to the disappointment of all Portuguese in the stadium. The ball came in from the right and as a Korean defender tried to clear it, it fell for a Portugal player who shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Kim Seung-gyu, under the Korean goal, failed to hold on to the ball as it fell for Ronaldo, who was lurking nearby. The former Real Madrid star dived to head the ball bit hit it wide of the post to his own disappointment.

However, Hwang Hee-chan scored in the stoppage time as Korea Republic stunned Portugal 2-1.