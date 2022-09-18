Cristiano Ronaldo Fulfills The Wish Of A Young Fan In Moldova| See Viral Video

Moldova: Manchester United are going through many ups and down at the moment in various competitions and the centre of it is star forward Cristiano Ronaldo. He has not been on top of his form for a while now and continuously getting criticized for his bad form. However, he did well against Moldovan club FC Sheriff in the Europa League clash on Thursday as he scored a goal in the 39th minute of the match. After the match, he won the hearts of the fans as well when he fulfilled a wish of a young fan.

Manchester United were returning to the airport after playing the match when a young fan came running to Cristiano Ronaldo. He hugged the player and asked for an autograph from him. The Manchester United fan didn’t break the heart of the fan and signed his t-shirt after asking for a pen from the security personnel.

The young fan seemed really happy after getting the autograph and stopped crying.

Manchester United were supposed to play Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday but the match was postponed due to a lack of security personnel in England. The nation is going through a sad time after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and a heavy amount of security personnel is required for her last rites.

The English club will now play after the international break which will end in October. FIFA World Cup is in winter this year and all the international teams will look to utilize the international break to the fullest.