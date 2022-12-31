Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Riyadh Based Club AlNassr FC

The legendary Portuguese footballer and captain of the Portugal National Football Team, Cristiano Ronaldo, has joined Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh-based Club Al-Nassr on a three-year deal. The contract will last until 2025.

Cristiano, who led Real Madrid to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, was playing for Manchester United this season before being released following a contentious interview with Piers Morgan in which he openly criticised the Glazer family for mismanaging the club and discussed his strained relationship with manager Erik Ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly signed a 200 million per year contract with Al Nassr, which includes other endorsements. “I am fortunate to have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia,” Ronaldo said after signing. He added “I am looking forward to joining my new team mates and helping the Club achieve success.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portuguese side were eliminated by underdog Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2022, which was supposedly his last World Cup.

Before joining Al Nassr, there were strong rumours that Ronaldo might join Lisbon-based football club Sporting CP, which is his first professional football club.

On the other hand, the nine-time Saudi Pro Premier League champions are very happy to have Cristiano Ronaldo by their side and are hoping that his arrival can bring a severe boost to the football culture in the Arab world.