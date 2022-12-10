Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Stadium In Tears After Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Exit | Watch Video
Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted in tears after Portugal's exit. (Image: Twitter)

Doha: Cristiano Ronaldo burst down in tears after Portugal were knocked out by Morocco 0-1 in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday. Morocco will now face either France or England in the semifinals.