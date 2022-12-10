Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Stadium In Tears After Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Exit | Watch Video

<strong>Doha:</strong> Cristiano Ronaldo burst down in tears after Portugal were knocked out by Morocco 0-1 in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday. Morocco will now face either France or England in the semifinals. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCupQatar2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCupQatar2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Qatar2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Qatar2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MAR</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/POR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#POR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MARPOR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MARPOR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ronaldo%F0%93%83%B5?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ronaldo?</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWorldCup</a> <p></p>Portugal eliminated! ronaldo is crying <a href="https://t.co/jcHH9e721j">pic.twitter.com/jcHH9e721j</a></p> <p></p> berk (@berkesercelebi) <a href="https://twitter.com/berkesercelebi/status/1601622646776815621?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 10, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>