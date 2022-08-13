‘Ronaldo Robbed Messi’- Football Fans To Show Frustration After Lionel Messi Misses Out On Ballon d’Or Nomination

New Delhi: Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has not been included in the 30-strong list for this year’s award and his fans are really unhappy with it as they showed their frustration on Twitter. The Argentine paid the price for an average season with the French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021-22 and missed the nominations for the first time since 2006.

Lionel Messi’s greatness can be known from the fact that this is only the second time he has missed the top three since 2007. PSG teammate Neymar also misses out after a season where he scored 13 goals in 28 matches. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo is selected on the list and will look to win the sixth Ballon d’Or award.

Football fans were disappointed with the list as they demanded that Messi deserves a place among the top 30 contenders for the award.

See reactions:

