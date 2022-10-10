Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 700th Goal Of His Club Career

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th goal of his club career on Sunday as he put the ball in the net against Everton to take Manchester United to a 2-1 victory in the Premier League.

Casemiro can see Ronaldo with his eyes closed When you got those 2 on the pitch anything is possible pic.twitter.com/a0FNSC1cIB ????????? (@vandebackk) October 9, 2022

The star forward came off the bench to score the record-making goal. Ronaldo came on the pitch after Anthony Martial picked up a back injury and score the goal 14 minutes later. This was also his 144th goal for Manchester United.

The head coach also Eric Ten Hag also seemed impressed with Ronaldo’s performance in the match.

Great win guys! Another step in the right direction! ??#WeStandUnited pic.twitter.com/drEC94rEzc Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 9, 2022

“That is really impressive when you score 700 goals, it is a huge performance. I am really happy for him, and congratulations to him,” Ten Hag said.

He stated, “He had to wait for it but I am sure more goals will come. Every player needs the goals. I have worked with goalscorers, they need goals every season to have that feeling. Once they have some goals, they have the flow. Games go easier. That will happen with him as well.”

“Criticism is normal after a defeat in a big game, a derby, but you have to deal with that and learn the lessons and that is what we did. We responded well on Thursday (in the Europa League) and today. We dealt with a setback when 1-0 down and we stuck to the plan, remained composed and did our work. We have to keep the process going,” the manager added.

Manchester United will next play Omonoia FC in the Europa League on Friday.