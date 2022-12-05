Cristiano Ronaldo To Join Al-Nassr On 200 Million Euros Contract: Report

Doha: The shocking end to Cristiano Ronaldo’s second run with English club Manchester United stunned the whole football world. As per the reports from renowned Spanish news outlet MARCA, Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to join the Saudi Arabian Club Al-Nassr on a two and a half years deal for 200 million euros per season.

The news came before the FIFA World Cup 2022, round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland that will be played at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. It culminated in the 37-year-old forward giving an explosive TV interview in which he accused the club of “betrayal” in the manner it was trying to force him out and said he had no respect for ten Hag as the manager did not respect him. In response, United announced that it would take appropriate action.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” the English Premier League club said on its website.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch,” the statement added.