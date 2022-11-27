Cristiano Ronaldo Treats Portugal Teammates With Dinner After Ghana Victory In Qatar

New Delhi: Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly took out his teammates for dinner after their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 win over Ghana. Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot in Portugal’s 3-2 win in Group H.

Ronaldo has been under the limelight for sometime since his interview against Manchester United came out in public. Following that, the Portuguese star’s contract was terminated with immediate effect.

However, amid growing frustrations, Ronaldo inspired Portugal to a crucial win following which head coach Fernado Santos gave his boys a night off to relax. Reportedly, Ronaldo took out his teammates to dinner at the recently-opened Tatel de Doha restaurant on Al Maha Island.

It is understood that the restautant is owned by Mabel Hospitality and is partnered with Ronaldo and tennis legend Rafael Nadal. According to reports, Ronaldo personally paid the bill. While all the players chose to be at the dinner, only three players — Jose Sa, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva — chose to be with their loved ones.

Portugal are currently at the top of Group H and can seal their round of 16 spot if they manage to beat Uruguay on Monday.