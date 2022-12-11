Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Slams Fernando Santos For Leaving Out Star Footballer After Portugal’s World Cup Exit

Qatar: Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez slammed Portugal manager Fernando Santos who left out Ronaldo from the initial playing XI. As Portugal shockingly lost to Morocco 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal, Georgina took to Instagram and posted a long note, slamming the manager’s decision to drop the star footballer. Ronaldo was first dropped ahead of a 5-1 win over Switzerland in the round of 16 game.

Rodriguez wasted no time in taking apart the manager after Ronaldo was seen weeping post the World Cup exit. “Today your friend and coach decided wrong,” the Argentine model, 28, fumed an Instagram.

“That friend for whom so many words of admiration and respect you have. The same as when you got into the game, he saw how everything changed, but it was too late. You can’t underestimate the best player in the world, his most powerful weapon. Nor can you stand up for someone that he doesn’t deserve it. Life gives us lessons. Today we have not lost, we have learned. Cristiano, we admire you.”

Santos, however, said that he has no regrets over his decision. “No, I don’t think so, no regrets,” the 68-year-old affifmed post-match. “This was a team that played very well against Switzerland. Cristiano is a great player, he came in when we thought it was necessary. No, I have no regrets.