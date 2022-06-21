Cristiano Ronaldo’s Luxurious Bugatti Veyron Hits A House in Spain, Police Confirms No Injury

Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo is currently on vacation with his family in Spain where an unfortunate incident happened to him. According to various reports coming from Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo’s luxurious car Bugatti Veyron crashed into a house in Majorca on Monday.

As per El Periodico Mediterraneo, One of Ronaldo’s employees was driving the luxurious Bugatti Veyron car and crashed into the entrance of a house on Monday morning.

The Portuguese forward owns many cars and Bugatti Veyron is one of them. It is believed that the particular car was shipped to the island of Majorca for his holiday.

The local Police of Bunyola Town Hall and also Civil Guard officers are said to have attended to the scene and it has been learnt that the driver has suffered no injuries but there has been some serious damage to the front of the car.

Ronaldo recently completed the 2021-22 season with Manchester United in England. He had an excellent individual season this time around with the club. CR7 scored 24 goals in 38 games. A total of 18 goals came in the Premier League.

The forward switched to Manchester United before the start of the season but wasn’t able to help the team to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

He will look to improve his form under the new head coach Erik Ten Hag. Ronaldo heaped praise on Tan Hag, who coached the Dutch club Ajax for a long time. The forward said, “I know he did a fantastic job for Ajax and that he’s an experienced coach but we need to give him time and things need to change the way he wants.”

Manchester United are also looking for forward players to help Ronaldo and the team reach new heights in the upcoming season. However, they haven’t been able to sign anyone at this point in time. Fans will hope that new signings arrive soon at the club.