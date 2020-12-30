CS vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 2020 Match 6: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Central Stags vs Auckland Aces at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth at 6:10 AM IST December 31 Thursday

CS vs AA Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Super Smash T20

Central Stags vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CS vs AA at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth: In the second match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 tournament, Central Stags will take on Auckland Aces at the Pukekura Park, New Plymouth on Thursday. The Dream11 Super Smash T20 CS vs AA match will start at 6:10 AM IST – December 31. Central Stags have played two games so far, winning one and losing one. They are currently occupying the third spot in the points table. Meanwhile, their opponents, Auckland have one loss to their name in the only match they have played in. This tournament seems to be the season of comebacks and it would not come as a surprise to anyone if Auckland stages a great comeback in this game.

TOSS: The Dream11 Super Smash T20 toss between Central Stags and Auckland Aces will take place at 5.45 AM IST.

Time: 6:10 AM IST

Venue: Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

CS vs AA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Dane Cleaver, Glenn Phillips

Batsmen Christian Leopard, Robert O’Donnel, William O’Donnel

All-rounders George Worker (C), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Sean Solia (VC)

Bowlers Joey Field, Blair Tickner, Will Somerville

CS vs AA Probable Playing XIs

Central Stags: George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (C), Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Doug Bracewell, Christian Leopard, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner.

Auckland Aces: Robert O’Donnell (c), Graeme Beghin, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, William O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Brad Rodden, Sean Solia, Will Somerville.

CS vs AA Squads

Central Stags: George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (C), Josh Clarkson, Noema-Barnett, Doug Bracewell, Christian Leopard, Ajaz Patel, Joy Field, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Greg Hay, Ben Smith, Ben Wheeler, Seth Rance.

Auckland Aces: Graeme Beghin, Jamie Brown, Mark Chapman, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne (wk), Ben Lister, Matt McEwan, Colin Munro, Robbie O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips (C), Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill and Kyle Jamieson.

