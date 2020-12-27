CS vs WF Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Super Smash T20 Match 2 McLean Park, Napier December 27

<h2>CS vs WF Dream11 Tips And Prediction</h2> <p></p>Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Team Prediction Match 2 - Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's CS vs WF at McLean Park, Napier: The Match No. 2 of the Super Smash T20 tournament, will be played between Wellington Firebirds and Central Stags. <p></p> <p></p>Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags Dream11 Team Prediction Central Stags in Wellington Firebirds - T20 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CS vs WF, Central Stags in Wellington Firebirds - T20, Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Team Player List, Central Stags Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips - CS vs WF Central Stags in Wellington Firebirds - T20, Online Cricket Tips - Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags Central Stags in Wellington Firebirds - T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Central Stags in Wellington Firebirds 2020, Fantasy Tips - Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The toss between Central Stags and Wellington Firebirds will take place at 11:10 AM IST - December 27. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: </strong>11:40 AM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: </strong>McLean Park, Napier<strong>.</strong> <p></p><h2>CS vs WF My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Finn Allen (captain), Michael Bracewell (vice-captain), Dane Cleaver, Tom Bruce, Troy Johnson, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, George Worker. Peter Younghusband, Jayden Lennox, Blair Tickner <p></p><h2>CS vs WF Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>Central Stags:</strong> Tom Bruce, George Worker, Ajaz Patel, Jayden Lennox, Josh Clarkson, Blair Tickner, Dane Cleaver, Joey Field, Christian Leopard, Bayley Wiggins, Raymond Toole <p></p> <p></p><strong>Wellington Firebirds:</strong> Fraser Colson, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Logan van Beek, Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Michael Snedden, Peter Younghusband <p></p><h2>CS vs WF Full Squads</h2> <p></p><strong>Central Stags:</strong> Tom Bruce, George Worker, Ajaz Patel, Jayden Lennox, Josh Clarkson, Blair Tickner, Dane Cleaver, Joey Field, Christian Leopard, Bayley Wiggins, Raymond Toole, Kieran Noema-Barnett <p></p> <p></p><strong>Wellington Firebirds:</strong> Fraser Colson, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Logan van Beek, Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Michael Snedden, Peter Younghusband, Jamie Gibson, Ian McPeake <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ CS Dream11 Team/ WF Dream11 Team/ Central Stags Dream11 Team Prediction/ Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>