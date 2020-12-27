CS vs WF Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Super Smash T20 Match 2 McLean Park, Napier December 27

CS vs WF Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Team Prediction Match 2 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s CS vs WF at McLean Park, Napier: The Match No. 2 of the Super Smash T20 tournament, will be played between Wellington Firebirds and Central Stags.

TOSS: The toss between Central Stags and Wellington Firebirds will take place at 11:10 AM IST – December 27.

Time: 11:40 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier.

CS vs WF My Dream11 Team

Finn Allen (captain), Michael Bracewell (vice-captain), Dane Cleaver, Tom Bruce, Troy Johnson, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, George Worker. Peter Younghusband, Jayden Lennox, Blair Tickner

CS vs WF Probable Playing XIs

Central Stags: Tom Bruce, George Worker, Ajaz Patel, Jayden Lennox, Josh Clarkson, Blair Tickner, Dane Cleaver, Joey Field, Christian Leopard, Bayley Wiggins, Raymond Toole

Wellington Firebirds: Fraser Colson, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Logan van Beek, Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Michael Snedden, Peter Younghusband

CS vs WF Full Squads

Central Stags: Tom Bruce, George Worker, Ajaz Patel, Jayden Lennox, Josh Clarkson, Blair Tickner, Dane Cleaver, Joey Field, Christian Leopard, Bayley Wiggins, Raymond Toole, Kieran Noema-Barnett

Wellington Firebirds: Fraser Colson, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Logan van Beek, Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Michael Snedden, Peter Younghusband, Jamie Gibson, Ian McPeake

