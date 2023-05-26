CSK Doesn’t Want To See Mumbai In IPL 2023 Final: Chris Gayle Makes Bold Remark On Chennai Super Kings's Potential Opponent

Chris Gayle believes with the kind of momentum, five-time champions Mumbai has, they are not the opponent CSK will like to meet in the finals.

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Friday to the remaining spot against Chennai Super Kings in the finals of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

"They're going to GT's hometown, so that's going to be a big plus for them. That's something we have to take into consideration. But the momentum is now with Mumbai. Is Mumbai going all the way to the final? If they do, CSK doesn't want to see a team like Mumbai," Gayle said on Jio Cinema.

Chris Gayle appreciated the MI all-rounder Cameron Green for shifting the momentum towards MI with his last couple of innings. "Cameron Green batted superbly. He was first very deliberate, it was fantastic. It was a good wicket to bat on, the ball was actually coming onto the bat. Cam Green actually set the tone and set the momentum for Mumbai Indian's batting," said Gayle

GT Take On MI In Qualifier 2 Chennai Super Kings defeated the defending champions, Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 to become the first team to reach the final of IPL 2023. MI is on a winning spree and defeated LSG in the Eliminator to reach Qualifier 2.