New Delhi: Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six and four in the last two balls and along with vital contributions from other batters helped Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets (via DLS method) in the rain-affected rescheduled final of the 2023 season to clinch a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League title at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

MS Dhoni Updates On His Retirement Plans

The whole 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League witnessed fans showering immense and unconditional love on the legendary wicket-keeper batter. There were speculations around MS Dhoni playing his final IPL season and fans tried their best to give the CSK skipper a perfect farewell. Even Dhoni gave updates on his retirement plans after the victory in IPL 2023 final.

"Looking for an answer? Circumstantially if you see this is the best time for me to announce retirement. But the amount of love and affection that I have been shown, wherever I have been this year...I think the easy thing for me to say would be to say 'Thank you very much', but the tough thing for me would to work hard for nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL. But a lot depends on the body. It would take 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side. It's not easy for me but the way they have shown their love and affection, that's something that I need to do," said Dhoni in the post-match presentation.

"My eyes were full of water, I needed to take some time off in the dugout. I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for what I am, they love that I am so grounded, I don't try to portray something I'm not. Just keep it simple. Every trophy is special, but what is special about IPL is every crunch game you need to be ready," he added.