New Delhi: Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six and four in the last two balls and along with vital contributions from other batters helped Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets (via DLS method) in the rain-affected rescheduled final of the 2023 season to clinch a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League title at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Monday night.

With this thrilling win, the MS Dhoni-led CSK has now equalled Mumbai Indians' record for most (five) IPL titles. The 41-year-old Dhoni also became the joint-most successful captain (titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023) in tournament history along with Rohit Sharma (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022).

Fans Go Wild After Jadeja's Final Ball Blitz

Thousands watching from the stadium and millions watching from home had the same reaction when Jadeja smashed the match-winning boundary on the final ball of the match. One of the videos of CSK fans is now going viral on the internet. In the video CSK's fans at the Chennai Metro Station lose their calm after watching the winning shot that got them their fifth IPL title.