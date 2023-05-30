CSK Fans Lose Calm At Chennai Metro Station After Jadeja's Winning Four | Watch Viral Video
CSK fans at the Chennai metro station go crazy after watching Ravindra Jadeja's wining shot that help them win the title for the fifth time
New Delhi: Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six and four in the last two balls and along with vital contributions from other batters helped Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets (via DLS method) in the rain-affected rescheduled final of the 2023 season to clinch a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League title at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Monday night.
With this thrilling win, the MS Dhoni-led CSK has now equalled Mumbai Indians' record for most (five) IPL titles. The 41-year-old Dhoni also became the joint-most successful captain (titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023) in tournament history along with Rohit Sharma (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022).
Fans Go Wild After Jadeja's Final Ball Blitz
Thousands watching from the stadium and millions watching from home had the same reaction when Jadeja smashed the match-winning boundary on the final ball of the match. One of the videos of CSK fans is now going viral on the internet. In the video CSK's fans at the Chennai Metro Station lose their calm after watching the winning shot that got them their fifth IPL title.
Dhoni walked in to bat with 22 needed off 14 and he had the chance to pull off the perfect ending but it wasn't to be as the CSK skipper hit the ball straight to cover for a first-ball duck. Shami then bowled a fine penultimate over to leave Mohit to defend 13 in six balls as Dube and Jadeja were not able to find boundaries.
Mohit Sharma bowled excellent yorkers and gave just three runs in the first four balls. But Jadeja had other plans and he hit a six and four in the last two balls to give CSK a thrilling five-wicket win and become a team to win the title five times.

