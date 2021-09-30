Sharjah: In a bid to extend their winning run, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings take on bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday at Sharjah. Chennai would head into the match as frontrunners to win it, given their form. But, with the playoffs berth sealed – would CSK like to experiment? What would be the XI they would field against the Hyderabad franchise?

Without a doubt, in-form openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad would continue to retain the top spot. Moeen Ali, who has come good at No 3, would be backed again despite a couple of failures. Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina may shuffle at the No 4 and 5 spots depending on the situation.

Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja would play at No 6 and 7. Dhoni and Jadeja could shuffle at the two spots depending on the match situation.

The only change that is likely is – Dwayne Bravo may replace Sam Curran – on the side. Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood would be the three pacers in the XI. All the three have come up with good performances and would be backed again.

CSK Predicted 11 vs SRH: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran/ Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

SRH vs CSK Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sherfane Rutherford, Umran Malik