From teeing off in the nets to chilling with friends while playing table tennis, CSK skipper MS Dhoni is surely in the right headspace ahead of their much-awaited IPL 2021 opener against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at Wankhede Stadium. CSK would be hoping that Dhoni comes to the party and helps the new CSK set-up with his experience. In the TT table, he had Suresh Raina and Dwayne Bravo for company. <p></p> <p></p>CSK shared the video of Dhoni's matchday routines in the build-up to their IPL opener. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Match day Routines - Do them right! Tune in to your &#x1f4fa; at 5 PM and catch up with The Super Kings Show! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhistlePodu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhistlePodu</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yellove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yellove</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSKvDC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSKvDC</a> &#x1f981;&#x1f49b; <a href="https://twitter.com/StarSportsIndia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StarSportsIndia</a> <a href="https://t.co/KfFU90uFLw">pic.twitter.com/KfFU90uFLw</a></p> <p></p> Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1380837319423369218?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 10, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p>