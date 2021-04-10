From teeing off in the nets to chilling with friends while playing table tennis, CSK skipper MS Dhoni is surely in the right headspace ahead of their much-awaited IPL 2021 opener against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at Wankhede Stadium. CSK would be hoping that Dhoni comes to the party and helps the new CSK set-up with his experience. In the TT table, he had Suresh Raina and Dwayne Bravo for company.

CSK shared the video of Dhoni’s matchday routines in the build-up to their IPL opener.