New Delhi: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings defeated David Warner-led Delhi Capitals by 77 runs in their final IPL 2023 league stage match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, on Saturday and ensured their spot in the playoffs of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League

CSK managed to put 223 runs on the scoreboard with the help of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway's 141 runs-opening partnership. On the other hand, Warner and company could only score 146 runs at the loss of 9 wickets and lost the match by a massive margin of 77 runs.

David Warner played a valiant knock of 86 runs of 58 balls but he was once again the sole fighter from the Delhi camp. They didn't have a good outing this season and would be hoping to make a stronger comeback next year.