CSK Vs DC: Chennai Super Kings' Win Over Delhi Capitals Dents Playoffs Chances For RCB, MI
Chennai Super Kings' victory over Delhi Capitals has dented the playoff qualification chances of Royal Challenger Bangalore and Mumbai Indians
New Delhi: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings defeated David Warner-led Delhi Capitals by 77 runs in their final IPL 2023 league stage match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, on Saturday and ensured their spot in the playoffs of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League
CSK managed to put 223 runs on the scoreboard with the help of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway's 141 runs-opening partnership. On the other hand, Warner and company could only score 146 runs at the loss of 9 wickets and lost the match by a massive margin of 77 runs.
David Warner played a valiant knock of 86 runs of 58 balls but he was once again the sole fighter from the Delhi camp. They didn't have a good outing this season and would be hoping to make a stronger comeback next year.
??? ??? ???????? ????? ?
??????? ????? ????? have qualified for the #TATAIPL 2023 Playoffs ??#DCvCSK | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/xlSNgjq09B
IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 20, 2023
CSK Dents RCB, MI Playoffs Chances
Chennai Super Kings' victory over Delhi Capitals has dented the playoff qualification chances of Royal Challenger Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Now both RCB and MI need to win their matches at all costs and there's still a massive chance that one of them fail to qualify.
Both teams will now be hoping that Lucknow Super Giants lose their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in the second half of the double-header Saturday so that their qualification chances can increase a little.
LSG is also not safe as if RCB and MI manage to win their matches, they can take out Lucknow from the top four. So LSG's clash against KKR at the Eden Gardens Stadium is a must-win for them.
COMMENTS