CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Eye To Break Chennai Super Kings' Streak At Chepauk Stadium

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be hosting David Warner's Delhi Capitals for a IPL 2023 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be hosting David Warner's Delhi Capitals for an IPL 2023 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Wednesday. CSK is currently at the 2nd spot in the points table. On the other hand, DC is still stuck at the bottom despite their great performance in the last few games.

The Chepauk Stadium is also called CSK's fortress and it is always hard for any team to outclass Dhoni and company at that venue. The home crowd support for the yellow army is massive and is always a sight to see. CSK did lose a couple of games here this season but the walls of Chepauk are still strong.

Chennai Super Kings have defeated Delhi in all of their last six meetings at the Chepauk Stadium. The last time Delhi defeated CSK at Chepauk was back in 2010. David Warner and company will like to end this winless drought that lasted over a decade. Each and every game from here onwards is crucial for all the sides considering the jam-packed points table, making every point here extremely crucial.

Delhi is on a fantastic run and is the only team apart from defending champions, Gujarat Titans to win four out of their last five IPL 2023 matches. They are on a fantastic run and will like to stay alive in the race of playoffs. On the other hand, CSK has only won two of their last five games, while one of them also ended in no contest.

