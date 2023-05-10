New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings is competing against David Warner's Delhi Capitals for an IPL 2023 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Wednesday. Chepauk is also called the fortress of CSK and it was once again visible after MS Dhoni smashed two sixes on Khaleel Ahmed in the 19th over. The whole stadium was on their toes cheering the legendary skipper, their chants filled the atmosphere completely.

CSK was struggling as they only had 139 runs by the 18th over but Dhoni's blazing shots in the 19th over turned the situation upside down. Dhoni helped CSK score 21 runs in the 19th over after smashing two sixes and a boundary.

However, Mitchell Marsh dismissed both MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in the 20th over and brought DC back into the game. He only gave away 7 runs in the last over and restricted the hosts to 167 runs at the loss of 8 wickets.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav were the other stars with the ball along with Marsh as they ensured minimal contribution from the in-form CSK's top order. Dhoni and Jadeja's blitz at the death overs saved the day for the yellow army and helped them put a fighting total in front of the Capitals.

Delhi has not registered a single win against Chennai at the Chepauk Stadium since 2010 and this is their big opportunity to end their losing streak at CSK's home. However, big knocks Warner and Salt would be crucial in this chase.

CSK vs DC Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati, Mitch Santner, Akash Singh, Shaik Rasheed

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Subs: Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Chetan Sakariya