CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Third Umpire Remains Unmoved Despite Clear Spike In Ultra Edge - Watch Video

A controversy spiked during the match after the third umpire gave Devon Conway not out despite a minor spike in the ultra edge

Updated: May 10, 2023 8:39 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is facing David Warner's Delhi Capitals for an IPL 2023 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Wednesday. A controversy spiked during the match after the third umpire gave Devon Conway not out despite a minor spike in the ultra edge during the fourth over bowled by Lalit Yadav.

Devon Conway got a lifeline after the decision but he failed to capitalise on it as Axar Patel sent him back to the pavilion in the very next over cutting his innings short to just 10 runs off 13 balls. Axar Patel then dismissed the man in form, Ruturaj Gaikwad in the seventh over, providing DC with their second breakthrough.

Fans all over are criticising CSK and the third umpire over this decision. However, it is not yet understood why the third umpire ignore the spike or whether it was a technological glitch.

CSK vs DC Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati, Mitch Santner, Akash Singh, Shaik Rasheed

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Subs: Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Chetan Sakariya

