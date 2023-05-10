CSK Vs DC, IPL 2023: Third Umpire Remains Unmoved Despite Clear Spike In Ultra Edge - Watch Video
A controversy spiked during the match after the third umpire gave Devon Conway not out despite a minor spike in the ultra edge
New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is facing David Warner's Delhi Capitals for an IPL 2023 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Wednesday. A controversy spiked during the match after the third umpire gave Devon Conway not out despite a minor spike in the ultra edge during the fourth over bowled by Lalit Yadav.
Is This Fix Match ?
Clear No Spike ; Then Why ? #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/5bE9MIxMhK
Saqlain (@SaqlainHameeed) May 10, 2023
It was clearly out ?.
CSK fans accuse MI bribing Umpire. But here we can clearly see no Bat involved even though Umpire gave it not out.
Chennai Fixer Kings#CSKvDC #IPL2023 #DevonConway #out pic.twitter.com/I1bs3F3Qll
India Insight (@SwapnilDm2) May 10, 2023
Devon Conway got a lifeline after the decision but he failed to capitalise on it as Axar Patel sent him back to the pavilion in the very next over cutting his innings short to just 10 runs off 13 balls. Axar Patel then dismissed the man in form, Ruturaj Gaikwad in the seventh over, providing DC with their second breakthrough.
Fans all over are criticising CSK and the third umpire over this decision. However, it is not yet understood why the third umpire ignore the spike or whether it was a technological glitch.
CSK vs DC Playing 11
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati, Mitch Santner, Akash Singh, Shaik Rasheed
Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma
Subs: Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Chetan Sakariya
