CSK vs GT Ahmedabad Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Large On IPL Final

CSK vs GT IPL Final: There is 68 per cent chance of rain during the IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad: Chennai Super Kings will take on Gujarat Titans in the final of the IPL 2023. The two teams met in Qualifier 1 where the MS Dhoni-led side defeated Titans to become the first team to reach the summit clash. Gujarat Titans bounced back well and defeat Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to set up a mouth-watering finale.

Gujarat Titans will start the match as favourites owing to the home conditions. Also, their bowling attack looks much stronger than CSK's who mostly do well in spinning conditions. However, MS Dhoni's presence somewhat nullifies the home advantage. Dhoni might not contribute much with the bat but his sharp brain often outfoxes the opposition.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans (CSK vs GT) IPL 2023 Final, Ahmedabad Pitch Report The wicket looks a great one to bat. The Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians saw nearly 400 runs being scored. Gujarat Titans scored a whopping 233 -3 and Mumbai Indians were in the hunt till the 15th over when Mohit Sharma dismissed Suryakumar Yadav. However, there will be a heavy cloud cover so pacers may get some movement early on.

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Ahmedabad Weather Report A couple of thunderstorms are expected in the evenings, as per AccuWeather. There will be a 49 per cent cloud cover which increases the chances of the match being interrupted due to rain. The chances of precipitation stand at 68 per cent.

CSK vs GT Head To Head CSK and GT have met on four occasions with GT winning three matches while CSK picked up a win in the previous encounter.

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Playing 11s Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Josh Little (Impact player)

Chennai Super Kings