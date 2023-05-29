LIVE NOW
CSK vs GT IPL Final Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad Weather Report: CSK Win 5th IPL Title
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL Final Live Ahmedabad Weather Report: Rain threat looms large on CSK vs GT match at Narendra Modi Stadium.
Live CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Ahmedabad Weather Report: Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will battle out for the IPL 2023 title. CSK, the four times champions, made it to the final after beating the Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. The defending champions bounced back well and thrashed Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to set up a thrilling finale with CSK.
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans (CSK vs GT) IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Updates
The final between CSK and GT is likely to be affected by rain. As per Accuweather, a few thunderstorms are expected to hit the city in the evening. The rain chances in Ahmedabad on May 28 evening stand at 40 per cent.
CSK vs GT IPL Final: Is There A Reserve Day?
There is a reserve day for the IPL 2023 final so if the day gets washed out, the match will be played tomorrow.
CSK vs GT IPL Final Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report
The wicket will be a good one to bat. The last game here between GT and MI saw the hosts put 233 runs on the board and MI was in the hunt till the 15th over before Mohit Sharma dismissed Suryakumar Yadav. It should be a high-scoring finale.
10:54 AM
02:15 AM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
So CSK chase the target with 5 wickets to spare. They have now levelled with MI in terms of most IPL titles - five.
11:50 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
The match has been reduced to 15 overs. CSK need 170 runs to win.
11:02 PM
Next ispection will take place on 11:30 PM IST
10:43 PM
10:31 PM
10:30 PM
The rain has stopped at the Narendra Modi Stadium but the ground needs sometime to get match ready.
10:13 PM
10:07 PM
Par scores for CSK at end of 5th over 43/0 48/1 55/2 65/3 77/4 95/5
10:03 PM
10:03 PM
10:00 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
Rain is expected to last for 30-45 minutes and we will start losing overs only after 2 hours so there is plenty of time left before fans start to worry.
09:55 PM
09:54 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
The rain is coming down hard, CSK are 4-0 in the first over. They need 215 runs to chase.
08:29 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
CSK won the toss and opted to bat. Shubman Gill and Wridhiman Saha gave GT a good start before Gill departed for 39, stumped by MS Dhoni. GT are 111/1 in the 13th over at the time of writing.
06:53 PM
06:50 PM
06:49 PM
06:27 PM
06:20 PM
06:05 PM
05:59 PM
05:56 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
The weather looks good so far and the fans have reached the Narendra Modi Stadium in high numbers. As of now, no rain is predicted for the next 2 hours. However, a few showers are likely during the end of first innings.
05:16 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
As per accuweather, there is no rain predicted for the next 3 hours which means that we are good to start on time.
04:39 PM
04:17 PM
04:07 PM
03:37 PM
03:36 PM
03:36 PM
03:25 PM
The weather looks good now but as per locals it is likely to change around the match time, just like yesterday.
02:42 PM
02:26 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
There was 40 per cent chance of rain in the evening but the weather has cleared up so it looks likely that we are going to have a full game without interruption.
02:20 PM
01:35 PM
11:35 AM
11:32 AM
11:26 AM
As per the current weather forecast, the rain is likely to arrive at 4:PM and last till 7:00 PM which means we could have another delayed start. However, there are high chances that we will get a full 50 over match.
11:20 AM
10:59 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
Rain refuses to relent and the inevitable has happened. The match has been pushed into reserve day. The forecast for tomorrow is much better than what it was for today. See you guys tomorrow.
10:52 PM
10:37 PM
10:35 PM
10:25 PM
The rain has eased but it has not completely stopped. We are running short on time now. The match moving to the reserve day looks very much possible.
10:06 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
We are waiting for an official update but as per reports, the match has been called off for today. It will be played tomorrow.
10:00 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
The rain is getting heavier and it looks like that it is not going to stop anytime soon. The match is likely to be pushed tomorrow but there are chances of rain tomorrow as well.
09:44 PM
09:35 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
It's 9:35 and we have started to lose overs now. The cut off time for a five over game is 12:06 AM.
09:24 PM
This is so frustrating for the fans. With over 1 lakh people in the stadium, this is not they want to see.
09:22 PM
09:21 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
And rain returns again.
09:19 PM
09:16 PM
09:10 PM
09:02 PM
08:58 PM
If the match is not completed on the reserve day, GT will be declared winners on account of finishing higher on the points table.
08:53 PM
The rain returns, it has been that kind of a day. Frustrating for the cricket fans.
08:49 PM
08:48 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
Update: Rain has stopped at the Narendra Modi Stadium
08:37 PM
08:30 PM
08:21 PM
08:19 PM
08:14 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
08:02 PM
07:54 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
07:50 PM
Oh no, it has started to rain again and we will have to wait again.
07:47 PM
07:40 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
Good news folks, the rain has stopped in Ahmedabad.
07:30 PM
07:25 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
BREAKING NEWS! There is no reserve day. If the match does not start today, GT will be declared winners.
07:22 PM
07:15 PM
07:07 PM
07:04 PM
07:03 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
07:01 PM
06:53 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
06:50 PM
06:46 PM
06:45 PM
Rain is getting heavier at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Not great signs, covers are firmly in place.
06:39 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
06:33 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
It has started to rain at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Not a great news folks.
06:23 PM
06:23 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
A few fans on social media have informed that it has already started to rain in Ahmedabad.
06:22 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
06:16 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
06:08 PM
06:07 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
05:57 PM
05:55 PM
05:52 PM
05:48 PM
05:45 PM
05:40 PM
05:38 PM
05:34 PM
05:24 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
As per the weather forecast, the rain is likely to come after 6 and last till 9 PM. The match could start around 9:30 which will allow a nearly 10-over game. The shorter game will be an advantage to GT as they have a better bowling attack and more power hitters in the team.
05:21 PM
05:13 PM
04:56 PM
04:49 PM
04:48 PM
04:43 PM
04:17 PM
04:14 PM
04:04 PM
03:56 PM
03:51 PM
03:29 PM
03:18 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
03:17 PM
03:13 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
If rain washes out today's play, the match will be resumed tomorrow. Play will continue from the point where it will be stopped today. In case the play doesn't start today, there will be a fresh 20 over game tomorrow. If match doesn't start but toss happens, new toss will be done tomorrow and the captains will be allowed to change the playing 11.
02:59 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
There's no update on the availability of reserve day for IPL 2023 final
02:54 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
There's a 50 percent chance of rain between 9 pm and 12 am
02:50 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
CSK will attempt to become the second team to have won the prestigious IPL trophy for a record number of five times
02:44 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
GT has the chance to become the third team to win back-2-back IPL
02:36 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
As of now, our correspondent says there's no rain but there is a forecast of rain for later tonight.
02:30 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
Due to heavy humidity, it can be tough for the bowlers to get better grip on the ball
02:27 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
The humidity level is almost nearing 40 % and it is likely to stay like that
02:24 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
If the match is canceled due to rain without a single ball being bowled Gujrat Titans will be crowned as the champion as they finished on the top of the points table
02:17 PM
01:42 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
The chance of rain has increased from 50 per cent to 65 per cent, as per accuweather.
01:40 PM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
The IPL 2023 final could be MS Dhoni's last as a player. So far, the weather looks good but rain is expected in the evenings. Stay tuned with us as we bring all live updates.
01:26 PM
01:07 PM
The clouds are building up in Ahmedabad. With over 50 per cent chance of rain in the evening, things are looking gloomy at the moment. Fans are keeping their fingers crossed, no one would want to see an IPL final getting washed out.
12:53 AM
12:33 AM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
12:31 AM
12:30 AM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
Both teams and fans are excited about the summit clash, however, rain could play a major spoilsport. As per the weather forecast, thunderstorms are expected in Ahmedabad in the evening and could hamper the play.
12:29 AM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
The big day is here! CSK will be looking for their fifth IPL title while Gujarat Titans will be eyeing history and becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in their first two seasons.
