New Delhi: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans is taking on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Monday. Dhoni's brilliance behind stumps helped CSK dismiss the dangerous Shubman Gill back to the pavilion right after the powerplay.

MS Dhoni with his lightning-fast stumping once again proved why he is one of the best men behind the stumps. The Dhoni and Jadeja combo sent the most dangerous batter of this Indian Premier League edition back on the score of 39 off just 20 balls.

CSK won the toss and invited GT to bat first in the final match of IPL 2023. The GT openers joined a splendid 67-run partnership and gave GT a good start. The stand came to an end in the 7th over. However, CSK's problems were far from over as Sai Sudharsan along with Wriddhiman Saha kept on progressing the scoreboard at a good pace and helped the defending champions cross the 100-run mark by the 12th over.

CSK vs GT Playing 11

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Substitutes: Josh Little, Odean Smith, K.S. Bharat, Shivam Mavi, R. Sai Kishore

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Substitutes: Shivam Dube, Mitch Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh