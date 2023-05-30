CSK vs GT: Ravindra Jadeja's Final Over Blitz Give Chennai Super Kings 5th IPL Title

CSK vs GT: Ravindra Jadeja's hit a six and four on the final two balls to help CSK beat GT by 5 wickets in IPL 2023 final.

Ahmedabad: Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets to join Mumbai Indians with five IPL titles. Having been set a target of 215 runs, CSK got some help from the rain gods as the play was delayed in the second innings. When the match resumed, CSK were given a target of 171 in 15 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway gave CSK a brisk start, adding 74 runs in 6.3 overs before Noor Ahmed got rid of Gaikwad for 26. Devon Conway followed him in the same over for 47. Rahane (27) and Ambati Rayudu (19) played important cameos to take CSK close. Skipper Dhoni failed to do much and was dismissed for a golden duck. At one point, CSK's chances were all but over, with 10 needed off the last two balls but Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and boundary off the final two balls to seal a win for CSK.

CSK Joins MI With 5 IPL Titles The win for CSK has taken them on par with Mumbai Indians in terms of most number of IPL titles. CSK and MI now have five titles to their name. As for GT, they played well but missed out on joining MI and CSK in teams with back to back IPL title wins.