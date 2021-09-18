Dubai: Chennai Super Kings taking on Mumbai Indians is easily the biggest IPL match-up. It is a big game because of the superstars both sides have and of course the quality of cricket. The second phase of the Indian Premier League is set to get underway and it is going to be CSK vs MI in the curtain-raiser. The two sides would lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (September 19).

With the return of the El Clasico, india.com looks at big battles to look forward to.

Dhoni vs Bumrah: Two big stars could go head-on in the backend of the innings. While Dhoni would try to bring out his helicopter shot to good effect, Bumrah would eye the perfect blockhole deliveries. The MI pacer has dismissed the CSK captain thrice previously, while Dhoni has scored 56 runs at a run-a-ball in 13 innings.

Rohit vs Shardul: The MI captain is a solid batsman at the top of the order. He is likely to face Shardul Thakur who is in red-hot form. In seven previous meetings between the two players, Rohit has relatively had success against Thakur. The MI captain has scored 45 runs off just 32 deliveries, scoring at a strike rate of 140.62. the CSK medium pacer has picked up Rohit once, while has conceded five boundaries and two sixes.

Raina vs R. Chahar: Rahul Chahar would be brimming with confidence after being picked in the India squad for the T20 World Cup. on the other hand, Raina has not been in top form. The MI spinner would be brought in early if Raina comes in as the CSK southpaw likes pace on the ball in the early part of his innings. MI would look to deny him that with Chahar. The duo has gone up thrice against each other, with Chahar striking once, while Raina scored 12 runs at a strike rate of 100.