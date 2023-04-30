Jadeja sent both Prabhsimran and Atharva Taide back in quick succession. However, Jadeja's celebration after dismissing Taide by caught and bowled is going viral on the internet. Earlier, the duo of Dhoni and Jadeja stumped Prabhsimran to provide the team with a crucial breakthrough.

PBKS lost their skipper Shikhar Dhawan by the fifth over itself in the massive chase but he managed to provide his team with a good start before returning back to the pavilion. PBKS was moving ahead fine with the help of Prabhsimran's firepower but Ravindra Radeja put a stop to it.

Chennai: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is facing Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, on Sunday. CSK batting first put 200 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of four wickets.

CSK Storm At Chepauk

Devon Conway's sublime innings of unbeaten 92 off 52, Ruturaj Gaikwad's 37 off 31 and MS Dhoni's consecutive sixes off the last two balls powered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 200/4 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

After Conway and Gaikwad provided a good start and stitched an 86-run opening partnership, Shivam Dube played a fine cameo 28 off 17, Then, Dhoni played with his vintage style as he finished the innings with two back-to-back sixes.

In the last over, Curran dismissed Ravindra Jadeja and there was a huge roar as M.S. Dhoni came on to bat. The next ball Conway pulled it without much timing and hit it flat over mid-wicket. Livingstone came racing in from deep mid-wicket and slid in to take the catch but was unsure and the umpires go upstairs to check.

The third umpire checked a lot of replays before concluding that there is no substantial evidence of the fingers being under the ball. Not Out came up on the big screen, it was a single and Dhoni got the strike. Then, the skipper finished it up in his vintage style with back-to-back sixes on the last two balls of the innings.

