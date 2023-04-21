CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2O23: MS Dhoni's Lightning Fast Stumping Makes Chepauk Go Crazy - Watch Video
The CSK skipper made the crowd go crazy with lightning-fast stumping and gave fans a view of vintage MS Dhoni
New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings is hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk Stadium on Monday. The atmosphere at the venue stays high whenever the legendary MS Dhoni is playing there. Dhoni got a massive fan following and it's visible at the grand level at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
The CSK skipper made the crowd go crazy with lightning-fast stumping and gave fans a view of vintage MS Dhoni. The clip of his stumping on Ravindra Jadeja's delivery that sent Mayank Agarwal back to the pavilion has gone viral on the internet. Fans are in love with it and are sharing it all over social media.
Maheesh Theekshana & @imjadeja with the breakthroughs and @msdhoni with his magic ?
Follow the match https://t.co/0NT6FhLcqA#TATAIPL | #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/8YqdnUE3ha
IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2023
