New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings is hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk Stadium on Monday. The atmosphere at the venue stays high whenever the legendary MS Dhoni is playing there. Dhoni got a massive fan following and it's visible at the grand level at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The CSK skipper made the crowd go crazy with lightning-fast stumping and gave fans a view of vintage MS Dhoni. The clip of his stumping on Ravindra Jadeja's delivery that sent Mayank Agarwal back to the pavilion has gone viral on the internet. Fans are in love with it and are sharing it all over social media.