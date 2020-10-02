CSK vs SRH Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 14 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s CSK vs SRH at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: Chennai Super Kings started their season with a big win over defending champions Mumbai Indians. Fast forward to today and they found themselves at the bottom of the points table. What happened, you may ask. Two defeats – one against Rajasthan Royals and the latest against Delhi Capitals. But they had a nice six-day break during which, as per their head coach Stephen Fleming, they have gotten some clarity what they should do to correct their mistakes.

They will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad who won their first match after suffering defeats in the first two. They included Kane Williamson in the middle order and the New Zealand captain delivered in style helping them set up what turned out to be a winning total against Delhi Capitals.

Match Toss Time: The toss between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad for the fourteenth match of IPL 2020 will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

CSK vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Faf du Plessis (captain), Jonny Bairstow (vice-captain), Ambati Rayudu, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran. T Natarajan, Rashid Khan, Deepak Chahar

CSK vs SRH Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, KhaleelAhmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, TNatarajan, Basil Thampi.

