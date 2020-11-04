Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Dream11 Team Prediction Plunket Shield 2020-21 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s CTB vs NK at MainPower Oval, Rangiora: In another high-voltage battle of Plunket Shield 2020-21, Canterbury will square off against Northern Knights in the match no. 9 at the MainPower Oval, Rangiora – November 5. The Plunket Shield CTB vs NK match will begin at 3 AM IST. After a truncated Plunkett Shield competition, one of New Zealand’s oldest first-class cricket competitions gets underway. Six domestic teams, Auckland, Canterbury, Central Districts, Northern Districts, Otago and Wellington will play each other in a round-robin format. The round-robin will decide the winner of the shield tournament as this time no finals will be played. With two wins in two matches, Canterbury have once again emerged as a dominant side in the ongoing edition of the Plunket Shield. They will aim to continue their winning momentum when they battle the Northern Districts in their third match of the season. They are at the top of the standings with 36 points in two games. Meanwhile, the Northern Districts are at the third position on the points table. In their two matches so far, Knight haves won one and lost the other encounter. They are just two points ahead of the Central Districts. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction and Dream11 Guru Tips For Plunket Shield 2020-21 – CTB vs NK Probable XIs, CTB vs NK Dream11 Team Player List, CTB vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Prediction – Canterbury vs Northern Knights, Fantasy Playing Tips – Canterbury vs Northern Knights.

CTB vs NK Match Details

TOSS: The Plunket Shield 2020-21 match toss between Canterbury vs Northern Knights will take place at 2.30 AM (IST) – November 5.

Time: 3 AM IST

Venue: MainPower Oval, Rangiora.

CTB vs NK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: BJ Watling, Tom Latham (VC)

Batsmen: Henry Cooper, Joe Carter, Jeet Raval

All-rounders: Fraser Sheat, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell (C)

Bowlers: Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn

CTB vs NK Probable Playing XIs

Canterbury: Tom Latham, Chad Bowes, Kem McClure, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, Sean Davey, Fraser Sheat.

Northern Knights: Brett Hampton, Jeet Raval, BJ Watling, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke, James Baker, Brett Randell, Brett Hampton.

CTB vs NK SQUADS

Canterbury (CTB): Tom Latham, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (C), Daryl Mitchell, Leo Carter, Will Williams, Cam Fletcher (wk), Theo van Woerkom, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Tyler Lortan.

Northern Knights (NK): Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter (C), Katene Clarke, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ish Sodhi, Joe Walker, James Baker.

