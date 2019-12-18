Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Cumilla Warriors vs Rangpur Rangers Prediction Bangladesh Premier League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 11 CUW vs RAN at 1:00 PM IST: The 2019 20 BPL season, also known as BPL 7 is the seventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League, the top level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh. The competition is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The season was scheduled to originally start from 6 December 2019 and end on 11 January 2020, with the opening ceremony to be held on 3 December 2019. Comilla Victorians are the defending champions. However, the tournament was delayed by five days and started on 11 December 2019 and will end on 17 January 2020, with the opening ceremony held on 8 December 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Cumilla Warriors vs Rangpur Rangers will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

CUW vs RAN My Dream11 Team

Dawid Malan (captain), Mohammad Nabi (vice-captain), Mohammad Shahzad, Tom Abell, Mohammad Naim, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Soumya Sarkar, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

CUW vs RAN Squads

Cumilla Warriors: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Yasir Ali, Soumya Sarkar, Dawid Malan, Sabbir Rahman, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Abu Hider Rony, Sunzamul Islam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Stiaan van Zyl, Fardeen Hasan, Sumon Khan, Ifran Hossain

Rangpur Rangers: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Mohammad Naim, Tom Abell, Jahurul Islam, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Lewis Gregory, Nadif Chowdhury, Rishad Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Junaid Khan, Cameron Delport, Zakir Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Fazle Mahmud

