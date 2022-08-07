CWG 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur Goes Past MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & Mithali Raj To Claim Spectacular Record

Birmingham: India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur went past former India captains (men’s and women’s) MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Mithali Raj to become the only player to lead India in 73 T20I matches.

Harmanpreet achieved the feat while leading her side to a thrilling 4-run win against England Women that helped them to seal their spot in the final, assuring India of yet another medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Dhoni, till now held the record of captaining India in most number of games in T20Is (72), who is followed by Virat Kohli (50), Rohit Sharma (34) and Mithali Raj (32) in the list.

Out of all the players in the list, Harmanpreet and Rohit are still captain of their respective sides.

Earlier, in the Birmingham Games 2022, Harmanpreet also became the most successful T20I captain in terms of wins for India, going past Dhoni’s tally of 41 wins when India went past arch-rivals Pakistan in the group-league encounter about a week ago.

India will play their gold medals match against Australia on Sunday, August 7 2022 scheduled to be head at the Edgbaston cricket stadium. The match will start at 9:30 pm IST.