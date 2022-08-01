Birmingham: The Indian men’s hockey team beat Ghana by 11-0 in the first fixture of Pool B of Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday. With their attacking mode on, the men in blue captured the whole game from beginning to end. The Indians played to their strength and scored five in the first half before pumping in four and two goals in the last two quarters. India converted six out of 13 penalty corners they earned in the match.

India will now face England in the second match of the pool. The English men have already clashed with Ghana and won the match by 6-0.

Here are the details when and where to watch India vs England CWG 2022 Hockey match.

What will be the venue for India vs England hockey match in CWG 2022?

The India vs England hockey match will be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.

At what time will India vs England hockey match begin?

The India vs England CWG 2022 hockey match will begin at 8:30 PM IST .

Where to watch India vs England hockey match online?

You can watch the India vs England hockey match live on Sony Liv.

Where to watch India vs England hockey match on Tv in India?

The India vs England hockey match will be live on Star sports, Sony Ten and Sony network.