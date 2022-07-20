New Delhi: The big match that we all have been eagerly waiting for is just a couple of weeks away when India women led by Harmanpreet Kaur will take on arch-rivals Pakistan captained by Bismah Maroof in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The match is going to take place at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham on Sunday 31st July 2022 with the toss scheduled to happen at 4:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

When and where to watch India Women vs Pakistan Women CWG 2022 Match:

Where will the IND vs PAK Women CWG 2022 take place?

The India vs Pakistan Women CWG 2022 Clash will be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

Where can you watch IND vs PAK Women CWG 2022 Online in India?

The India vs Pakistan Women CWG 2022 Clash will be streamed online on Sony Liv app.

Where can you watch IND vs PAK Women CWG 2022 on TV in India?

The India vs Pakistan Women CWG 2022 Clash will be live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels.

When will IND vs PAK Women CWG 2022 Start in India?

The India vs Pakistan Women CWG 2022 Clash will start at 4.30 PM IST on Sunday July 31 2022.

Squads:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav.

Pakistan Women: Bismah Maroof (c), Mubeena Ali (wk), Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Gull Feroza (wk), Tuba Hassan, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail.