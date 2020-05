CWI Chief Fears For Chris Gayle's Career After Calling Former Teammate 'Worse Than Coronavirus'

Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief Ricky Skerritt hopes that the recent outburst against former teammate Ramnaresh Sarwan won’t bring an end of Chris Gayle’s illustrious career.

However, Skerritt does expect some punishment coming Gayle’s way who had accused Sarwan of plotting his exit from Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Jamaica Tallawahs.

“I’m sure there is some kind of discussion taking place at the moment between Chris and the CPL because the CPL has rules which will come into view here because Chris is signed into a franchise team,” Skerrit was quoted as saying by Jamaica Gleaner.

“I hope it doesn’t become a world matter in terms of the career of Mr Gayle, because it’s been a very outstanding career and I really wouldn’t want to see it brought to an end by this event,” he added.

In a surreal tirade on his YouTube channel, Gayle called Sarwan ‘worse than coronavirus’ accusing him of wanting to take control of Tallwahs.

“Sarwan, you are worse than the coronavirus right now,” Gayle had said. “What transpired with the Tallawahs, you have a big part to play because you and the owner are like this (very close).”

Sarwan had denied the allegations, calling them false and said he’s “always respect him as an extraordinary talent, a colleague and most importantly as a close friend.”

Skerritt doesn’t expect the controversy to die down anytime soon.

“It’s certainly not something that I enjoyed looking at or reading about . Personally, I think that was unfortunate, but the process will have to take its course and that process will get triggered because he is a contracted player in the CPL within the West Indies league,” Skerritt said.

“If a player is contracted to a club or a franchise or to Cricket West Indies that kind of behaviour brings that contract into some level of disrepute,” he added.