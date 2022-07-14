‘Dada Took His Jersey Off, That Everyone Knows But There Is Another story No One Knows’ – Sachin Tendulkar Shares Unheard Story Of Famous Natwest Win

Mumbai: 13th July 2002 was a special day in Indian cricket history as India picked up a famous win in the Natwest final against England by two wickets. Against all odds, India went to chase a mammoth target of 326, despite being reduced to 146/5, thanks to the masterful innings of Mohammed kaif (87*) and Yuvraj Singh (69).

The win changed Indian cricket forever as it gave the team belief that they can win against any opposition and in any conditions. On Wednesday, the cricket fanatics celebrated the 20th anniversary of the famous win. Many former cricketers took to their social media accounts and hailed the win as India’s greatest.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar also posted a video on his YouTube channel and remembered the historic win. Tendulkar revealed that he had asked every team member to not move from their place.

“By the end of the 25th over, we had probably lost five wickets. We were disappointed because we had lost wickets. And both batters at the crease were youngsters. Yuvi had started his career only 2 or 2.5 years ago, and Kaif had just entered the side,” Tendulkar said.

“But you could see that energy. They converted ones into twos, they were smashing boundaries. There were messages circulating from dressing room, we were communication in sign language. When Yuvi attacked, Kaif played a brilliant supporting role. When Yuvi was dismissed, Kaif took charge and took the game to the end. It was a nail-biting finish.

“We decided that no one will move from their spots in the dressing room. I was instrumental in telling that to everyone!”

Post the win, Sourav Ganguly removed his shirt and swung it from the Lord’s balcony which became an iconic moment in Indian cricket history. However, Tendulkar recalled another story and revealed that Kaif and Yuvraj came to him after the win and asked what should they do if they need to pull off something better than this.

“Dada took his jersey off, that everyone knows. But there is another story that no one knows about. Yuvi and Kaif came to meet me after the game, they said, ‘Paaji, our performance was good, but if we have to do something even better than this, what should we do?’ I was like, ‘you have just won the tournament for us! What more do you want to do? Just keep doing the same and Indian cricket will be fine’. They haven’t disappointed us,” said Tendulkar.