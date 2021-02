Dale Steyn Lashes Out at Simon Doull For 'Mid-Life Crisis' Comment: "I Have no Time For You as a Human"

Veteran South Africa pacer Dale Steyn slammed Pakistan Super League commentator Simon Doull for making a ‘mid-life crisis’ comment regarding the Proteas’ player hairstyle. Steyn lashed out at the commentators with series of tweets on his Twitter handle.

The incident took place during the PSL match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi. Steyn was sitting in the dressing room of his team Quetta Gladiators and the camera put the focus on him.

Speaking about Steyn’s hairstyle, Doull said: “A little mid-life crisis with that hair.” While his fellow commentator remarked “Lockdown hair”.

Steyn was not happy with Doull’s comments and took to Twitter to ask: “Question Which commentator said I have a mid-life crisis?”

The Proteas pacer lashed out at the commentator and said “I have no time for you as a human”.

“If your job is to talk about the game, then do that. But if you use that airtime to abuse anyone for their weight, sexual choices, ethnic backgrounds, lifestyle etc or even hairstyles, then im afraid I have no time for you as a human. You and anyone else like that to be fair,” Steyn wrote.

The 37-year-old further wrote about playing in front of crowds and thanked the fans for the support as he is hopeful for his team to win the upcoming matches after the defeat against Peshawar.

“That’s all I have to say. It was a great time last night, fantastic to play in front of crowds again, cricket is so much better that way.

“We lost but hopefull to pull it together in our remaining games. Thanx for the support. Have a great weekend everyone,” he further said.

Meanwhile, Peshawar are currently at the top of the PSL 2021 points table with three wins in 4 matches, while Quetta Gladiators are at the bottom as they failed to win a match in the season so far.