Dale Steyn Reacts After Jos Buttler Calls Vernon Philander a ‘F***ing Knobhead’ in Second Test at Cape Town Between South Africa-England | SEE POST

On Wednesday, South Africa speedster <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Dale-Steyn">Dale Steyn</a> has finally reacted on the cuss word controversy featuring <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Jos-Buttler">Jos Buttler</a> and <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Vernon-Philander">Vernon Philander</a>. Retweeting the video of the incident during the Cape Town Test, Steyn felt it was loud and clear. His tweet read, "Well, that was loud and clear." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Well, that was loud and clear. <a href="https://t.co/Mr7ZftfUUg">https://t.co/Mr7ZftfUUg</a></p> <p></p> Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) <a href="https://twitter.com/DaleSteyn62/status/1214611304603889664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>English wicketkeeper Buttler was heard using cuss words on the stump microphone during the second Test at Cape Town on Tuesday, which England eventually won by 189 runs. <p></p> <p></p>The incident took place when England was inching close to the win. Philander, who was in the middle was putting up a fight in keeping England at bay, that is when Buttler lost his cool and 'f***ing k***head. Philander stared back at Buttler, prompting the Englishman to cuss further, this time saying it was hard for the ball to 'get past that f***ing gut'. <p></p> <p></p>After the match, England skipper Joe Root played down the incident, saying ill-feeling would not sour relations between both teams. <p></p> <p></p>"I don't think it was anything serious," Root said. "It was just two guys playing hard Test cricket. Emotions were running quite high and I don't think anyone overstepped the mark. You want a bit of spice on the TV anyway, don't you?" <p></p> <p></p>Eventually, England won the match by 189 runs. Ben Stokes starred with the ball, wiping out the tail in under two overs, claiming three quick wickets after South Africa's hopes for a draw were raised by Quinton de Kock and Rassie Van Der Dussen.