Dane van Neikerk Set To Announce Retirement From Cricket Following T20 World Cup Omission
Neikerk on Saturday posted a cryptic tweet, hinting about her retirement and her teammate Marizanne Kapp's comment on her post confirmed what Neikerk was trying to say.
New Delhi: South Africa veteran Dane van Niekerk is all set to end her glorious international career after a shocking omission from South Africa's T20 World Cup squad.
Returning from an ankle injury, Van Niekerk missed the 9:30 minute two-kilometre time trial cut-off by just 18 seconds. Despite the time trial being personal best for Neikerk, she was sidelined for the T20 World Cup squad. South Africa did miss the veteran player as they suffered a defeat against Australia in the final after making their first final appearance.
"You have to accept that some chapters in our lives have to close without closure," van Niekerk posted.
"There's no point in losing yourself by trying to fix what's meant to stay broken."
Replying to Neikerk's post, Kapp wrote, "End of an era" complete with a heartbreak emoji.
This is not the first time a South African cricketer has decided to quit cricket owing to his fitness. veteran opener Lizelle Lee announced her retirement after admitting being "afraid" of weight testing measures taken by staff.
"I made the fitness, the running, but not the weight. So you're dropping me because of weight? So as a woman that breaks me," she said at the time.
Van Niekerk, one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Year last year, has significantly contributed to South Africa's success as a team. Niekerk was a top-order batter, leg-break bowler and respected captain for the Proteas.
