Dane van Neikerk Set To Announce Retirement From Cricket Following T20 World Cup Omission

Dane van Neikerk Set To Announce Retirement From Cricket Following T20 World Cup Omission

Neikerk on Saturday posted a cryptic tweet, hinting about her retirement and her teammate Marizanne Kapp's comment on her post confirmed what Neikerk was trying to say.

Updated: March 12, 2023 10:37 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: South Africa veteran Dane van Niekerk is all set to end her glorious international career after a shocking omission from South Africa's T20 World Cup squad.

Returning from an ankle injury, Van Niekerk missed the 9:30 minute two-kilometre time trial cut-off by just 18 seconds. Despite the time trial being personal best for Neikerk, she was sidelined for the T20 World Cup squad. South Africa did miss the veteran player as they suffered a defeat against Australia in the final after making their first final appearance.

Neikerk on Saturday posted a cryptic tweet, hinting about her retirement and her teammate Marizanne Kapp's comment on her post confirmed what Neikerk was trying to say.

"You have to accept that some chapters in our lives have to close without closure," van Niekerk posted.

"There's no point in losing yourself by trying to fix what's meant to stay broken."

Replying to Neikerk's post, Kapp wrote, "End of an era" complete with a heartbreak emoji.

This is not the first time a South African cricketer has decided to quit cricket owing to his fitness. veteran opener Lizelle Lee announced her retirement after admitting being "afraid" of weight testing measures taken by staff.

"I made the fitness, the running, but not the weight. So you're dropping me because of weight? So as a woman that breaks me," she said at the time.

Van Niekerk, one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Year last year, has significantly contributed to South Africa's success as a team. Niekerk was a top-order batter, leg-break bowler and respected captain for the Proteas.

Also Read

More News ›
Dane van Neikerk Set To Announce Retirement From Cricket Following T20 World Cup Omission
SL vs WI, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat West Indies By 284 Runs, Sweep Series 2-0
SA Vs WI 2nd Test: South Africa Skipper Temba Bavuma Ends Seven-Year Century Drought
SA Vs WI: Aiden Markram Becomes T20I Captain For South Africa, No Place For Faf Du Plessis
SA Vs WI: South Africa Pacer Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of Second Test Against West Indies
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score ...

Dane van Neikerk Set To Announce Retirement From Cricket Fol...

IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer Taken For Scans After Complaining O...

Chris Gayle Shocked As Harbhajan Singh Dismisses Him With A ...

Pakistan Unlikely To Tour India For ICC Cricket World Cup As...

Advertisement