Colombo: Sri Lanka’s swashbuckling opener, Danushka Gunathilaka, has decided to quit Test cricket at the age of 30 in order to focus on the white ball formats, the country’s apex cricket body said on Saturday. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said the batter “will now be focusing on the shorter formats”.

The development comes close on the heels of another 30-year-old batter, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, announcing his decision to retire altogether from international cricket and a day after the board lifted a one-year bio-security breach suspensions on Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella with immediate effect.

It is noteworthy that Gunathilaka, Dickwella and Mendis were found guilty of breaching the bio-security bubble on their tour of England. All three players were banned for one year as a punishment, however, this decision of Sri Lankan cricket was met with widespread criticism from cricket fraternity around the world.

Gunathilaka, who stated that he has taken the decision after evaluating all aspects, hasn’t played a Test since 2018, with his eight appearances getting him 299 runs, two half-centuries and a career-best score of 61. He has got a better record in limited overs cricket.

In 44 ODIs, he has scored 1520 runs at an average of 36.19, while in T20Is, he has 568 runs in 30 matches at a strike rate of 121.62.

The ban also included a six-month suspension from domestic cricket, and a fine of approximately USD 50,000. Gunathilaka frequently ran into problems with the SLC over disciplinary issues. Since his international debut towards the end of 2015, Gunathilaka has served three separate suspensions, the latest being the one for breaching bio-bubble protocols.

Inputs from PTI