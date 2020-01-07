Former Australia international-turned-coach Darren Lehmann is quitting social media for the foreseeable future after his official account was hacked on Monday to spread ‘vile’ and ‘malicious’ anti-Iran statements.

On Friday, USA killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad resulting escalating tensions between the two countries. Iran, in turn, has threatened retaliation.

Lehmann, who is currently busy with the Big Bash League where he’s the head coach of Brisbane Heats, apologised to his over 3,41,000 Twitter followers for the hurtful and offensive messages in a series of posts on his account on Tuesday.

“Hi everyone, As you have probably noticed, last night while we were playing our BBL game, someone hacked my accounts and used it to spread some malicious and hurtful statements. The words and sentiments used were definitely ones that I do not endorse or promote,” Lehmann wrote.

He continues, “To see such vile and horrendous opinions used in my name has caused great upset to me and my family. I’ve decided to have a break from social media for the foreseeable future. I appreciate your understanding and apologies to anyone who was unnecessary hurt or offended….”

“…by those hacked tweets and posts. It has taken until this morning to have it resolved through Twitter despite me addressing it as soon as I become aware of it after the game. Thanks to the staff at Brisbane Heat and Cricket Australia for helping us through this awful experience,” he wrote.

Confirming the hack, Brisbane Heats have also issued an apology.