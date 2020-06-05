<h2>Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020 LIVE Streaming Details</h2> <p></p>Competitive cricket in Australia is set to return through CDU Top End T20 tournament after coronavirus forced all competitions to be suspended for over two months now. The round-robin T20 carnival will be played through this weekend (June 6-8) comprising 15 games between eight teams. An important feature of this event will be the permission to allow spectators to attend the matches since Northern Territory hasn't reported a coroanvirus case since May 21. Eight teams are participating in the event including Palmerston, Darwin, Sth Districts, Tracy Village, Waratah, Nightcliff, PINT and Invitational XI. <p></p> <p></p>After the the conclusion of the T20 league, a 14-round Darwin &amp; District one-day season will follow with the final slated to be held on September 19. <p></p><h2>Live Cricket Streaming Details</h2> <p></p><strong>What:</strong> Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020 <p></p> <p></p><strong>When:</strong> From June 6, 2020 to June 8, 2020 <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where to Stream Online:</strong> MyCricketAus/Facebook <p></p> <p></p><strong>TV:</strong> Not available in India. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Darwin Cricket League Complete Fixtures </strong>(All times in IST) <p></p> <p></p><strong>June 6 (Saturday)</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Palmerston vs Darwin (5:30 am) <p></p> <p></p>Sth Districts vs Tracy Village (5:30 am) <p></p> <p></p>Waratah vs Nightcliff (5:30 am) <p></p> <p></p>PINT vs Invitational XI (10 am) <p></p> <p></p>Tracy Village vs Darwin (10 am) <p></p> <p></p>Sth Districts vs Palmerston (10 am) <p></p> <p></p><strong>June 7, Sunday</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Nightcliff vs Invitational XI (5:30 am) <p></p> <p></p>Sth Districts vs Darwin (5:30 am) <p></p> <p></p>PINT vs Waratah (5:30 am) <p></p> <p></p>Palmerston vs Tracy Village (10 am) <p></p> <p></p>PINT svs Nightcliff (10 am) <p></p> <p></p>Waratah vs Invitational XI (10 am) <p></p> <p></p><strong>June 8, Monday</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Semi-Final 1 (5:30 am) <p></p> <p></p>Semi-Final 2 (5:30 am) <p></p> <p></p><strong>CDU Top End T20 Final (10 am)</strong>