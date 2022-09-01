<strong>Dubai:</strong> Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will face a must-win game in the Asia Cup 2022. Both teams suffered a loss against Afghanistan in their opening game thus this match is a virtual knockout and the winner will join Afghanistan and India in the Super 4s. Meanwhile, ahead of the match, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have gotten into a war of words. It started with Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka saying that Bangladesh is not a strong opposition as Afghanistan. Shanaka said Bangladesh don't have any good bowlers in the team apart from Shakib and Mustafizur. <p></p> <p></p>"Afghanistan has a world-class bowling attack. We know Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman) is a good bowler. Shakib is a world-class bowler. But apart from them, there is no world-class bowler in the side. So if we compare with Afghanistan, Bangladesh is an easier opponent," Shanaka had said as quoted by Hindustan Times. <p></p> <p></p>However, Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud was not impressed by Shanaka's words and said that Bangladesh at least have two world class bowlers but Sri Lanka doesn't have even one. <p></p> <p></p>"It's upto Dasun, why he said that or why he thinks we are (easier opponent). Maybe Afghanistan has a better T20 squad, that's why he said that. He said a lot of other things as well, he said we have only 2 (world-class) bowlers or something. I don't see any in Sri Lanka, at least Bangladesh have two. That's very good. We have at least Mustafizur and Shakib, I don't think they have world -class bowlers like them," Mahmud said in a pre-match press conference. <p></p> <p></p>"It's about how you play the game that matters. Let's see what happens tomorrow," the team director further said. <p></p> <p></p>This is not the first time Sri Lanka and bangladesh have mocked each other. The teams got into a heated exchange after Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka in the Nidhas Trophy