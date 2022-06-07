Dasun Shanaka To Lead Sri Lanka In First T20I Against Australia

Colombo: Star all-rounder Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka in the opening T20I of a three-match series against Australia at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday. Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne and Bhanuka Rajapaksa have also been included in the playing XI for the match.

Hasaranga, Chameera, Theekshana, Karunaratne and Rajapaksa were part of the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and will look forward to carrying their momentum in the series.

Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have also been included in the Sri Lankan team for the match. On the other hand, Australia named their playing XI for the first match of the series on Monday, with Aaron Finch captaining a strong side that is missing first-choice spinner Adam Zampa and Test skipper Pat Cummins.

Sri Lanka’s teenage sensation Matheesha Pathirana will have to wait to make his international debut. He also played in the IPL 2022 and caught the eye with a distinctive bowling style. It’s very similar to Sri Lanka pace-bowling legend Lasith Malinga. Pathirana played for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, but he will have to wait for his chance to impress on the international stage.

Sri Lanka fell to a 4-1 defeat during a five-game series in Australia earlier this year, but are expected to perform more strongly on home soil with games scheduled for Colombo and Galle. The situation in

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

(With inputs from IANS)