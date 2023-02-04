Daughter Is The Most Beautiful Flower...: Shahid Afridi Posts Emotional Tweet After Ansha's Wedding With Shaheen
The grand wedding ceremony took place in Karachi on February 4.
New Delhi: Former Pakistani Skipper Shahid Afridi shared the first picture from his daughter's wedding day. Shahid's daughter Asha is married to Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. The grand wedding ceremony took place in Karachi on February 4. On the occasion of his daughter's marriage Shahid wrote an emotional note, congratulating the couple on their big day. In a tweet he mentioned that as a parent I gave my daughter in Nikkah to Shaheen Shah Afridi. Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi, congratulations to the two of them? pic.twitter.com/ppjcLllk8r Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 4, 2023
Congratulations to Shaheen Afridi once again (?: @faizanlakhani) pic.twitter.com/G85jG7xoOgFarid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 3, 2023
Shaheen Afridi's full Nikah video #ShaheenAfridi #ShahidAfridi pic.twitter.com/mMxTMtzyGPMuhammad Noman (@nomanedits) February 3, 2023
Guests at the event included Shaheen's teammates, Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah, among others. Actor Adnan Siddiqui was also in attendance as was former squash champion Jehangir Khan. Shaheen, who suffered a knee injury during the T20 World Cup final last year, was in the rehabilitation for recovery. "There were times when I wanted to give up. I was working on only one muscle and it was not improving. Often during the rehabilitation sessions, I used to say to myself 'this is enough, I cannot do this anymore. But then I used to watch my bowling on YouTube and see how well I had done and that motivated me and I told myself 'to push a little more' ... It is frustrating for a fast bowler to miss cricket because of an injury," said Shaheen on YouTube.
"Qabool Hai, Qabool Hai"#NewBeginings #ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/4kiswYI0iGLahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) February 3, 2023
