An IPL rule that prevented David Miller to reach his full potential: South African middle-order batter and currently playing for Gujarat Titans, David Miller blamed the four overseas players rule in the Indian Premier League as one of the reasons behind his inconsistent performance over the years in the cash-rich domestic league of India.

With only four overseas players allowed to field per team, Miller never really got a decent run for any franchise, having played for Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in the previous editions of the league.

“The last two, three, four years, I’ve been playing really, really nice cricket. I’ve been feeling positive and I’ve been scoring really nicely — back at home, overseas and so on,” said Miller after the game.

“Unfortunately, the last four to five years I haven’t really played as much IPL cricket as I would have liked to. The nature of the tournament is that there’s only four overseas (players in the XI), and you know, overseas players are always going to miss out. And I’ve sort of found myself in between a place where I’ve been in and out, in and out — of Kings XI and then Rajasthan (Royals). I played some decent games there but I just felt like I couldn’t really get going,” he added.

Talking about his new franchise, Gujarat Titans, Miller said that there is a really nice environment in the team and that in itself goes a long way in performing well.

“It’s been really, really encouraging to be a part of the Gujarat Titans and just know that I’m 100 per cent backed. We’ve had a really nice environment, really enjoyed each others’ success. I think that goes a long way to doing well. But, more importantly, (it’s) been really nice to actually play every game,” the 32-year-old concluded.